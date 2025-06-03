HDFC, ICICI To Hike Banking Charges And Credit Card Fees: What You Need To Know
Image Credit : GettyCredit card charges
Bad news for bank customers. Credit card charges are going up. Many people rely on credit cards, and almost everyone makes online payments.26Image Credit : GettyIncreased fees
Banks announce increased fees for services. Increased costs for online gaming, digital wallets, and utility payments.
36Image Credit : GettyGaming fees
1% charge on monthly spending over Rs 10,000 on online skill-based gaming platforms. Gaming fees capped at Rs 4,999 per month, no reward points offered.46Image Credit : GettyUtility payments
Insurance payments not considered utility payments, no extra charges apply. Max charge for rent, fuel, education revised to Rs 4,999; 1% rent payment charge unchanged.56Image Credit : freepikEducational payments
No charges for direct education payments via official websites or card machines. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have changed their charges.66Image Credit : our ownICICI Bank:
Rs 23 charge after three free ATM transactions, Rs 8.5 for non-financial transactions. ICICI Bank increases annual debit card fee from Rs 200 to Rs 300.
