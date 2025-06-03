Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HDFC, ICICI To Hike Banking Charges And Credit Card Fees: What You Need To Know

2025-06-03 03:11:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Banking Charges: Several banks, including HDFC and ICICI, have announced increased credit card charges. Additional fees will apply to transactions like online gaming, digital wallet, and utility payments.

Ajay Joseph | Published : Jun 03 2025, 11:41 AM1 Min readShare this Photo Gallery
16

Image Credit : GettyCredit card charges

Bad news for bank customers. Credit card charges are going up. Many people rely on credit cards, and almost everyone makes online payments.

26Image Credit : GettyIncreased fees

Banks announce increased fees for services. Increased costs for online gaming, digital wallets, and utility payments.

From Adani Ports to Zomato, top 5 stocks to buy now for big gains 36Image Credit : GettyGaming fees

1% charge on monthly spending over Rs 10,000 on online skill-based gaming platforms. Gaming fees capped at Rs 4,999 per month, no reward points offered.

46Image Credit : GettyUtility payments

Insurance payments not considered utility payments, no extra charges apply. Max charge for rent, fuel, education revised to Rs 4,999; 1% rent payment charge unchanged.

56Image Credit : freepikEducational payments

No charges for direct education payments via official websites or card machines. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have changed their charges.

66Image Credit : our ownICICI Bank:

Rs 23 charge after three free ATM transactions, Rs 8.5 for non-financial transactions. ICICI Bank increases annual debit card fee from Rs 200 to Rs 300.



