INOX Wind Under Pressure But Primed For Rebound: SEBI RA Wealthfino

2025-06-03 03:11:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>INOX Wind Ltd. is trading within a specific range, which makes it an attractive long-term investment opportunity, according to SEBI-registered analyst WealthFino.</p> <p>At the time of writing, INOX Wind shares were trading at ₹183.99, down 0.7% on the day.</p> <p>The stock trades below its 9-week EMA of ₹188 at ₹186 while showing resistance around ₹200. </p> <p>The analyst identified the ₹165–₹160 region as an accumulation zone where buying activity was previously observed.</p> <p>The Stochastic RSI indicates oversold conditions, according to WealthFino, which could lead to a short-term market reversal. </p> <p>Recent trading sessions have seen an increase in volume, indicating growing investor interest ahead of a potential breakout.</p> <p>Breaking through ₹200 will initiate bullish momentum, which may result in price targets reaching ₹235, followed by ₹260 and ₹289. </p> <p>The analyst alerted investors to the possibility of a deeper market correction if prices drop below ₹136.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 1.8% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

