INOX Wind Under Pressure But Primed For Rebound: SEBI RA Wealthfino

INOX Wind Ltd. is trading within a specific range, which makes it an attractive long-term investment opportunity, according to SEBI-registered analyst WealthFino.

At the time of writing, INOX Wind shares were trading at ₹183.99, down 0.7% on the day.

The stock trades below its 9-week EMA of ₹188 at ₹186 while showing resistance around ₹200.

The analyst identified the ₹165–₹160 region as an accumulation zone where buying activity was previously observed.

The Stochastic RSI indicates oversold conditions, according to WealthFino, which could lead to a short-term market reversal.

Recent trading sessions have seen an increase in volume, indicating growing investor interest ahead of a potential breakout.

Breaking through ₹200 will initiate bullish momentum, which may result in price targets reaching ₹235, followed by ₹260 and ₹289.

The analyst alerted investors to the possibility of a deeper market correction if prices drop below ₹136.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has declined 1.8% so far in 2025.

