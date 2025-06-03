'Model Aap Hi Ka Tha...': Khan Sir's Banter With Tejashwi Yadav At Wedding Reception Goes Viral (WATCH)

Popular educator Khan Sir, who silently got married amid the recent India-Pakistan conflict, held a grand reception in Bihar's Patna on Monday. The event, in which Khan Sir's wife AS Khan made her first public appearance, was attended by several big names in Bihar politics, including governor Arif Mohammad Khan, deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Interestingly, one of the videos from the wedding reception showed a fun interaction between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Khan Sir.

Yadav, who recently became father for the second time, began the conversation by asking the educator when the marriage took place: "Kya hua, byah kab hua?"

To which Khan Sir replied, "Abhi jo India-Pakistan conflict chal raha tha, usi beech (during the recent India-Pakistan conflict)."

Khan sir added he copied Yadav by getting married suddenly and secretly.

"Model aap hi ka tha sir...chupchap se karke baad main batana tha. 12-13 log the sir. Jaise aap kiye na, vaise hi. Hum ne socha kahan se copy karenge, aapka hi copy kar liya sir (I followed your model sir. Get married secretly and reveal later. Only 12-13 people attended the wedding. I was thinking about whom to copy, so I copied you," he stated.

तेजस्वी जी के फैन हैं ख़ान सर।#khansir twitter/5bTseusP8P

Khan sir, who runs a coaching institute for competitive exam aspirants, had earlier, informed his students about his marriage.

During a live training session, he told his students that they were the first recipients of the news as "my existence is because of you."

He also explained to them why the wedding was a secret and private affair.

"Meri shaadi ki tareekh tay ho gayi thi. isi dauraan Pakistan aur Bharat ke beech yudh shuru ho gaya, jis karan saade tareeke se shaadi ki gayi (My wedding date had already been decided, but around the same time, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified. So, we decided to keep it simple)," Khan Sir said.

He will reportedly hold a special feast exclusively for his students on Friday.