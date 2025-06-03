Shreyas Iyer's Mother Sends Warm Wishes To Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final: 'Bas Jeetna Hai'
Beginning the adorable message with the Punjabi phrase "Chardi Kala," which refers to a call for high spirits and positivity, the 23-second video posted on June 2 came after Punjab Kings made history by defeating Mumbai Indians in a close contest to qualify for the IPL 2025 finals .Also Read | Shreyas Iyer backed to lead India in multiple formats as MI bow out of IPL 2025
In the video clip, Shreyas Iyer's sister can be heard saying,“Thank you to all the Punjab fans for supporting us sine day one. We are very, very, very grateful to the team, All the very best...we are incredibly proud of each one of you...Just go out there and lift the cup. We are super excited...”Also Read | Ashwin says Shreyas Iyer's 87 vs MI overshadowed two match-winning players
This IPL final qualification for Punjab Kings came after a drought of 11 years as the cricket team, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, marked its return to the final to claim the most coveted trophy for the first time after 2014. Meanwhile, RCB will be playing their fourth final this time.Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru
PBKS and RCB are head-to-head in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 scheduled to take place today, May 3. The high-voltage IPL match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Key Punjab Kings players most likely in the top 12
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar VyshakAlso Read | Nita Ambani has a meltdown after Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 exit, netizens react Key Royal Challengers Bengaluru players most likely in the top 12
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma
