Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market expansion is propelled by various causes, notably the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular ailments, which demand sophisticated diagnostic instruments. Technological improvements, including integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in MRI systems, have augmented imaging capabilities, decreased scan durations, and enhanced diagnostic precision.

Furthermore, the increasing desire for non-invasive and radiation-free diagnostic methods has further accelerated the use of MRI equipment. The augmentation of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and heightened healthcare expenditure also facilitate market expansion. Nevertheless, the elevated expenses linked to MRI systems and the requirement for specialised personnel may pose obstacles. However, continuous research and development and strategic partnerships among major industry stakeholders are anticipated to generate new opportunities, securing a strong growth trajectory for the MRI market in the forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics Increasing incidence of chronic illnesses drives market growth

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, stroke, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular conditions, is a primary factor increasing the global need for MRI systems. The capability of MRI to deliver intricate, non-invasive soft-tissue imaging without ionising radiation renders it essential for early illness identification, treatment assessment, and surgical preparation. Neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis, necessitate accurate imaging to monitor disease advancement, rendering MRI essential in neurology and neurosurgery. The global increase in stroke cases highlights the necessity of sophisticated MRI techniques, such as diffusion-weighted imaging, for fast diagnosis, which can markedly enhance patient outcomes.

For example, in December 2024, GE Healthcare unveiled the SIGNA Artist 3.0T MRI system, incorporating improved neuro and oncological imaging capabilities to facilitate early disease detection and personalised treatment strategies.

The global increase in ageing populations, particularly in wealthy nations, exacerbates demand due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. Lifestyle variables, including obesity, smoking, and sedentary behaviour, intensify these trends, necessitating healthcare organisations to invest in sophisticated MRI technologies to effectively handle increasing patient volumes.

Growth in developing markets creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging markets signify a substantial growth potential for the global MRI market, driven by escalating healthcare spending, the enhancement of medical infrastructure, and heightened awareness of modern diagnostic technologies. Governments in nations such as India, Brazil, and South Africa prioritise healthcare modernisation by devoting resources to equip hospitals with new imaging technologies. The National Health Mission in India has augmented resources for diagnostic facilities, enabling the installation of MRI machines in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

For example, in February 2024, I-MED Radiology Network in Australia initiated a pilot program linking MRI scanners in rural locations such as Rockhampton to centralised "cockpits" managed by proficient technicians. This effort has broadened to assist several rural locations, improving diagnostic care in marginalised groups.

Innovative commercial concepts, such as mobile MRI equipment and remote-controlled imaging, facilitate economical implementation in underserved regions. Tele-radiology initiatives and remote MRI imaging technology enhance accessibility in rural and isolated areas, alleviating former geographic constraints.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the worldwide MRI market, with a considerable share attributed to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of innovative technologies, and large healthcare investment. The region's emphasis on early disease identification and personalised medicine has increased the demand for high-resolution imaging technologies such as MRI. Collaborations among academic institutions, government agencies, and industry stakeholders have stimulated innovation, resulting in AI-integrated MRI systems that improve diagnostic precision and operational efficiency. Moreover, advantageous reimbursement policies and a robust focus on preventative healthcare enhance the region's market supremacy. The United States continues to dominate North America's predominant market, benefiting from continuous FDA endorsements of cutting-edge MRI technology and comprehensive clinical research networks that substantiate new imaging techniques.

Key Highlights



The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market size was valued at USD 7.08 billion in 2024 and projected to expand from USD 7.55 billion in 2025 to USD 13.32 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into Closed MRI Systems and Open MRI Systems. Closed MRI systems dominate the market due to their superior image quality and diagnostic capabilities.

By Field Strength, the market is segmented into Low Field Strength (<1.5T), Mid Field Strength (1.5T), and High Field Strength (3T and above). High field strength MRI systems, particularly those with 3 Tesla (3T) and above, are increasingly favoured for enhanced imaging capabilities.

By Application, the market is segmented into Neurology, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, and others. The brain and neurological application segment holds the largest market share, attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.

By End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and academic & research institutes. Hospitals are the primary end users of MRI systems, accounting for the largest market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Siemens HealthineersGE HealthcarePhilips HealthcareCanon Medical SystemsHitachi Medical SystemsFujifilm Holdings CorporationEsaote SpABruker CorporationTime Medical SystemsNeusoft Medical SystemsAllTech Medical SystemsAurora Imaging TechnologySynaptive MedicalUnited Imaging HealthcareMedonica Co Ltd. Recent Developments



In November 2024, GE Healthcare launched the SIGNA Champion, a 1.5T wide-bore MRI system designed to improve patient care by integrating advanced AI features that enable faster and more precise scans. This innovation aims to enhance diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency in clinical settings. In November 2024, Philips expanded its partnership with SyntheticMR to introduce SyMRI 3D, a technology that provides quantitative MRI data for improved diagnosis and treatment planning. This collaboration enhances Philips' imaging product offerings and supports personalised patient care.

Segmentation

By TypeClosed MRI SystemsOpen MRI SystemsBy Field StrengthLow Field Strength (<1.5T)Mid Field Strength (1.5T)High Field Strength (3T and above)By ApplicationNeurologyOrthopedicsCardiologyOncologyGastroenterologyOthersBy End-UserHospitalsImaging CentresAmbulatory Surgical CentersAcademic & Research InstitutesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report