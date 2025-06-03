EBL Celebrates World Environment Day
A key highlight of the celebration is the In-House Culture Development Session, where EBL recognized its Green Champions-dedicated individuals and teams who are pioneering eco-friendly practices across the organization.
Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL said,“Real change begins at home-both as individuals and as an institution,” while inaugurating the week-long activities on Monday at the Gulshan Head Office of EBL.
“These activities underscore EBL's enduring commitment to sustainable banking and environmental stewardship,” he said further.
As part of the Green Customer Appreciation initiative, EBL's relationship managers and business unit heads are personally reaching out to valued green customers with eco-friendly gifts. These include live plants, handcrafted clay items, and biodegradable essentials-symbolizing a shared vision for a greener, plastic-free future.
The initiative also features a dedicated social media campaign that highlights EBL's sustainability journey and encourages broader community engagement in environmental action.
With these activities, EBL reaffirms its position as a responsible financial institution dedicated to fostering a culture of environmental consciousness and sustainable growth. From green financing and energy-efficient upgrades to e-learning initiatives and paperless trade solutions, EBL's sustainability efforts are integrated into all aspects of its operations.
-N
