Get Eid-Ready With SHEGLAM's Glow Lineup
Eid is around the corner, and it's time to bring your A game to every family gathering and festive dinner. Let's check out which of SHEGLAM's cult favorites are in the mix as your not-so-secret glam essentials for that special Eid glow:
-
SHEGLAM Sunburst Glow Mixer is straight-up sunshine in a bottle. Use it solo, over, under, or mixed into your base for that high-gloss, pore-blurring, glass-skin finish. Plus, 3.5% squalane gives you hydration and skin-smoothing realness.
For that sculpted snatched energy, the SHEGLAM Fine Line 2-In-1 Nose Contour & Highlight Pen-Buff is your pocket-size magic wand. Precision highlight? Check. Creamy contour? Double check. Foolproof definition? Always. Eid selfies just got a level up.
The SHEGLAM Glow Bloom Liquid Highlighter delivers that dewy, luminous finish that looks fresh from sunrise to nightfall. The buildable, feather-light formula means you can keep it soft or shine a little brighter. It's your call!
Blush crush incoming. The SHEGLAM Flush Crush Cream Blush Palette isn't just cute (hello, heart-shaped pans!), it's creamy, dreamy, and blendable beyond belief. Build it, mix it, match it. Whatever your mood, your cheeks are going to be the moment.
Add a dash of dazzle with SHEGLAM Crystal Jelly Glaze Stick-Bronze Dust. It's giving sparkle, shine, and serious dimension thanks to its unique jelly texture. It delivers sheer, weightless shimmer with just enough gleam to catch the light (and a few compliments).
No glam is complete without lashes. The SHEGLAM All-In-One 24K Multi-Effect Mascara brings luxe to your lashes with actual 24K gold and lash-loving ingredients that condition while they lift for sky-high impact.
And don't sleep on the brows. The SHEGLAM Brows On Demand 2-In-1 Brow Pencil is a double-ended game-changer. Creamy pencil for shape, liquid tip for fill, both waterproof, both ultra-precise, and both built to last through your Eid celebrations!
Your glam game just got the SHEGLAM treatment. Now go light up the holidays and shop your SHEGLAM darlings at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment