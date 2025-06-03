403
Russia, Ukraine Agree on Soldier Body Exchange
(MENAFN) Moscow and Kiev have reached a consensus to swap the remains of thousands of fallen troops, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov revealed on Monday after the second round of direct discussions held in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Addressing the media following the negotiations, Umerov, who headed Kiev’s delegation, explained that the two parties covered a variety of subjects during the talks.
These included a ceasefire, humanitarian concerns, and the possibility of arranging a meeting between Ukraine’s Leader Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Regarding prisoner exchanges, Umerov noted that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to “focus on specific categories, not numbers.”
Reports indicate that both sides have consented to exchange all severely wounded and critically ill prisoners of war in an “all-for-all” manner.
He further detailed, “The second category is young soldiers aged 18 to 25. Also all for all. We also agreed to return 6,000 for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers,” Umerov stated.
Additionally, Umerov mentioned that Kiev has suggested organizing a third round of negotiations sometime between June 20 and 30.
