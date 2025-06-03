IMF Conference In Croatia Charts Course Beyond Inflation Shockwaves
This is the fourth time that the Croatian National Bank and the International Monetary Fund jointly organised a conference of this kind, which once again brought together representatives of international institutions, central banks, governments, and academia.
Participants were allowed to exchange views on the challenges and opportunities facing the EU Member States of Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE).
During the two-day programme, several key topics were raised in roundtable and panel discussions - from the future role of the CESEE region in the European economy and the reforms needed to adapt to economic fragmentation, including the completion of the Single Market agenda, to the question of how to stimulate future growth and macroeconomic resilience. Special attention was also given to the lessons that central banks in the CESEE region could draw from recent inflationary shocks, and the indicators that they should focus on when deciding on tightening or easing future measures.
The key speakers and panellists were Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner of the European Commission, and Boris Vujčić, Governor of the Croatian National Bank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment