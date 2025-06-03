IMF Conference In Croatia Charts Course Beyond Inflation Shockwaves

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dubrovnik hosted an international conference organized jointly by the International Monetary Fund and the Croatian National Bank on“Growth and Sustainability of Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) in a Fragmented World,” Trend reports via the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

This is the fourth time that the Croatian National Bank and the International Monetary Fund jointly organised a conference of this kind, which once again brought together representatives of international institutions, central banks, governments, and academia.

Participants were allowed to exchange views on the challenges and opportunities facing the EU Member States of Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE).

During the two-day programme, several key topics were raised in roundtable and panel discussions - from the future role of the CESEE region in the European economy and the reforms needed to adapt to economic fragmentation, including the completion of the Single Market agenda, to the question of how to stimulate future growth and macroeconomic resilience. Special attention was also given to the lessons that central banks in the CESEE region could draw from recent inflationary shocks, and the indicators that they should focus on when deciding on tightening or easing future measures.

The key speakers and panellists were Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner of the European Commission, and Boris Vujčić, Governor of the Croatian National Bank.