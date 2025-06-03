Second Day Of Landmark 30Th Baku Energy Week Gets Underway (PHOTO)
As on the first day, interest in the exhibition is quite high today.
The exhibition is not only an introduction to the products of various brands, but also has special importance in terms of cooperation. Thus, from the morning hours, participants visit different stands and get the opportunity to get acquainted with various products presented by local and foreign companies in the energy sector on the spot and to work together.
The topics of the panel discussions to be held within the framework of the exhibition are a clear example of how effective it is.
"Development of infrastructure for electric vehicles in Azerbaijan", "Digitalization of railway transport", "Multimodal transportation in the Caspian region: Prospects and challenges in ensuring efficient transport logistics", "The role of artificial intelligence in the energy sector", as well as "The role of nuclear energy as an alternative energy in reducing carbon emissions" are the topics of the panel discussions on the agenda.
In addition, bilateral business meetings (B2B),l and a Closed Working Session of the Working Group of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA on the pilot project of the CIM/SMGS electronic consignment note will also be held within the framework of the exhibition today.
Running until June 4, this milestone event combines three major gatherings: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.
This year's event hosts 267 companies from 39 countries, covering the full spectrum of the energy sector - from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Africa. Among the participating countries are Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, the US, France, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, China, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, India, Israel, Switzerland, Guinea-Bissau, Luxembourg, Hungary, Egypt, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine.
Germany is participating with a national pavilion. Around 70 percent of the exhibitors are international companies, with local firms accounting for the remaining 30 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment