Akamai Addresses DNS Security And Compliance Challenges With Industry-First DNS Posture Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New solution provides unified, multicloud visibility and real-time monitoring to prevent DNS-based attacks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today introduced Akamai DNS Posture Management, an industry-first solution that offers unified, multicloud visibility over all DNS assets. The agentless solution provides real-time monitoring and guided remediation across all major DNS providers. Security teams can quickly detect and respond to DNS-based attacks, certificate security risks, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations that weaken an organization's security posture.

Akamai DNS Posture Management

Continue Reading

DNS plays a key role in helping computers, services, and other resources find and connect with each other across the internet and other IP networks. It's a critical part of how these networks operate. Unfortunately, that also makes it a popular target for cyberattacks.

Large organizations often manage multiple DNS systems from different vendors to support their internet presence and corporate networks. This complexity requires IT teams to ensure all DNS solutions are aligned with network changes and properly configured for functionality, performance, and security. However, DNS configurations (and record and zone data) can become outdated and incomplete, and certificates containing domain names may expire or lack post-quantum compliance.

Security practitioners face significant risks due to the overwhelming number of unmanaged alerts and compliance requirements. Without automation and streamlined workflows, high-priority issues can easily be overlooked. Automating compliance assessments and integrating the findings into incident management is crucial to maintaining security and efficiency.

"DNS security often flies under the radar, but it's vital in keeping businesses secure and running smoothly," said Sean Lyons, SVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Security Solutions & Services, Akamai. "For many organizations, the challenge isn't setting up DNS - it's knowing whether all their systems are actually properly configured and secured. Those organizations really need a simple way to see what's happening across their DNS environment to take action quickly. That's the problem we're solving with DNS Posture Management. Security practitioners get a clear, unified view that helps them identify priority issues early, stay compliant, and keep their networks performing at their best."

Domains often show known high-risk vulnerabilities or misconfigurations. These weaknesses could impact DNS uptime and resolution reliability while increasing exposure to serious threats such as unauthorized SSL/TLS certificate issuance, DNS spoofing, and cache poisoning. This could embolden threat actors to abuse a company's DNS to create fake websites that imitate the organization's brand for purposes like fraud, data theft, and phishing. Other vulnerabilities allow attackers to bring DNS down entirely, causing network outages for the business and its customers.

These potential attack vectors highlight critical gaps in DNS and certificate security hygiene, and drive home the need for continuous compliance monitoring. Akamai DNS Posture Management delivers essential compliance capabilities that meet the growing regulatory requirements of today's enterprises. By automating adherence to critical security frameworks including NIST, PCI DSS and HIPAA, organizations can significantly reduce their compliance costs while strengthening their security posture.

Akamai DNS Posture Management integrates a Certificate Monitor that organizes digital certificates by domain names, helping to identify and prevent security risks such as expired, misconfigured, or rogue certificates. It also renders an HTTP posture for the domains using these certificates.

Additionally, Akamai DNS Posture Management offers a comprehensive view of zones, domains, sub-domains, and records across all major DNS providers, including Akamai Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and others.

Akamai also offers an optional Managed Security Service designed to enhance internal teams with global, scalable, 24/7 security expertise, helping organizations maximize the value of Akamai DNS Posture Management.

Learn more about Akamai DNS Posture Management and how it can help keep organizations safe from attacks.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED