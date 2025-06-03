NZ Beat Qatar In Thrilling Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar delivered an impressive performance to secure second place in the fifth and penultimate stage of the FIBA U23 3x3 Nations League - Asia-Pacific leg in Doha following a thrilling match-up against high-flying New Zealand yesterday.

In the Pool A matches, the hosts posted decisive wins against the Philippines (22-18) and Indonesia (21-8) to book their place in the final for the fifth time in a row.

New Zealand also reached the title clash for the fifth time in the Doha leg, defeating Chinese Taipei (21-7) and Singapore (21-9).

The final contest turned into a thrilling battle with both sides deadlocked at 16-16 at the end of regulation, forcing the game toward overtime.

Nazar Mahmoud and Hamad Yassin Mousa scored three points each, while Zineeddine Bedri added an impressive haul of 11 points.

Bedri scored a point at the start of the extra period, but Aiden Tonge leveled at 17-17, before Qatar made a foul, handing a free throw to New Zealand at the last moment. Te Tuhi ki te Rangi David Lewis made no error as his point made the difference as the Kiwis racked up their fourth win of the series.

New Zealand's Joshua Edward Book tallied a game-high seven points, and was well-supported by Aidan Tonge (5 points) and Christian Craig Martin (3 points).

At the end of the fifth round, New Zealand maintained their dominance in the overall standings with 480 points, having secured wins in four stages. Qatar followed with 420 points, while The Philippines remained third with 350 points. Singapore are fourth (275), Chinese Taipei (260) fifth, while Indonesia are sixth with 240 points on the men's side.



On the other hand, Qatar women's team failed to secure a win in the fifth round.

Qatar women went down to the Philippines 10-21, and Singapore 5-21 in Pool A.

The Philippines won the women's final against Chinese Taipei with a 21-14 score.

The high-profile tournament which features elite men's and women's teams from six countries, concludes today.