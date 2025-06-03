Al Misnad Receives Belgium Deputy PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Kingdom of Belgium H E Maxime Prevot, who is visiting the country. Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.