Al Misnad Receives Belgium Deputy PM


2025-06-03 03:02:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Kingdom of Belgium H E Maxime Prevot, who is visiting the country. Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

