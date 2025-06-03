403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike Claims Twenty-Four Palestinians Lives While Waiting for Aid
(MENAFN) At least 24 Palestinians lost their lives and dozens more were wounded early Tuesday when an Israeli attack struck civilians waiting for humanitarian assistance at an Israeli-authorized aid distribution point in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to a statement from the Gaza Health Ministry, the casualties took place in the "Al-Alam" area of Rafah, where displaced Palestinians had gathered for aid. Officials emphasized the death toll is preliminary, as numerous injured individuals remain in critical condition.
This tragic event represents the most recent deadly Israeli military strike targeting Palestinians seeking relief through the aid system introduced by Israel, which became operational on May 27.
The Israeli military has yet to issue a response regarding the Rafah attack, which comes amid escalating and lethal operations throughout the Gaza Strip.
According to a statement from the Gaza Health Ministry, the casualties took place in the "Al-Alam" area of Rafah, where displaced Palestinians had gathered for aid. Officials emphasized the death toll is preliminary, as numerous injured individuals remain in critical condition.
This tragic event represents the most recent deadly Israeli military strike targeting Palestinians seeking relief through the aid system introduced by Israel, which became operational on May 27.
The Israeli military has yet to issue a response regarding the Rafah attack, which comes amid escalating and lethal operations throughout the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment