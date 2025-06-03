Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Strike Claims Twenty-Four Palestinians Lives While Waiting for Aid

2025-06-03 03:01:39
(MENAFN) At least 24 Palestinians lost their lives and dozens more were wounded early Tuesday when an Israeli attack struck civilians waiting for humanitarian assistance at an Israeli-authorized aid distribution point in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to a statement from the Gaza Health Ministry, the casualties took place in the "Al-Alam" area of Rafah, where displaced Palestinians had gathered for aid. Officials emphasized the death toll is preliminary, as numerous injured individuals remain in critical condition.

This tragic event represents the most recent deadly Israeli military strike targeting Palestinians seeking relief through the aid system introduced by Israel, which became operational on May 27.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a response regarding the Rafah attack, which comes amid escalating and lethal operations throughout the Gaza Strip.

