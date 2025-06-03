403
Zelensky Describes Russian Delegation as Idiots
(MENAFN) During the recent Istanbul negotiations, Ukraine’s Leader Vladimir Zelensky sharply criticized the Russian delegation’s suggestion for a temporary ceasefire aimed at recovering the bodies of fallen soldiers.
This proposal came amid the second round of direct discussions between Moscow and Kyiv held in Türkiye on Monday.
Vladimir Medinsky, the leader of the Russian delegation, offered a short-term truce in select frontline regions.
“We want to create the conditions for the bodies to be collected and handed over for Christian burial,” Medinsky explained.
He emphasized that such an arrangement would help prevent disease outbreaks and allow for a respectful retrieval of the deceased.
Zelensky dismissed the proposal during a question-and-answer session with Ukrainian and international reporters, restating his call for a more extended ceasefire.
He expressed strong disapproval, stating, “They [the Russians] are ready for a ceasefire for two to three days to pick up the dead from the battlefield. I think they are idiots.”
Zelensky insisted that any ceasefire should prioritize saving lives rather than merely recovering bodies.
Medinsky further noted that Russia has already agreed to unilaterally return the remains of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers and officers.
“We have identified all who we could, held DNA tests, and found out who they are,” the Russian presidential aide confirmed.
