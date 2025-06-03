403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s Former Foreign Minister Assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was chosen on Monday to lead the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is set to commence this September.
Baerbock expressed her appreciation for the "overwhelming support" she received from member nations following her election.
Philemon Yang, the outgoing General Assembly president, extended his wholehearted congratulations to Baerbock upon her victory.
"I warmly congratulate Her Excellency, Annalena Baerbock on her election as the next president of the United Nations General Assembly. It is fitting that in this milestone 80th year of the General Assembly, leadership should fall to someone whose career has been defined by an unwavering commitment to multilateralism," Yang remarked.
Highlighting the pressing nature of current global issues, Yang noted Baerbock’s "pledge to serve as an honest broker, to listen, to build trust, to foster dialog across different divides, is precisely what this Assembly needs."
He added, "Our priorities align powerfully with the aspirations of our global community," and pledged his "full support" to her leadership.
In her acceptance speech, Baerbock vowed to represent all nations, stating, "my door will always be open for everyone better together."
She stated, "My first key objective will be to support member states to renew, to refocus and to make our organization fit for purpose, fit for the 21st century."
Baerbock’s second focus centers on advancing the "Pact for the Future."
"It is key to further strengthen the role of the General Assembly with regard to peace and security matters in close cooperation with the Security Council and the Peace Building Commission," she said. She also emphasized that her third priority "is a United Nations that embraces everyone."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the widespread global difficulties, warning that "mistrust and divisions are rife."
"Our institutions and structures still reflect the world of yesterday, not a vision of tomorrow. This is a moment for us to unite, to forge common solutions, and to take action to confront these challenges," Guterres stated.
Offering his "full support" to Baerbock, the UN chief praised her prior governmental and diplomatic expertise.
"And let us not forget the historic significance of her being only the fifth woman to be elected President of the General Assembly," he concluded.
Baerbock expressed her appreciation for the "overwhelming support" she received from member nations following her election.
Philemon Yang, the outgoing General Assembly president, extended his wholehearted congratulations to Baerbock upon her victory.
"I warmly congratulate Her Excellency, Annalena Baerbock on her election as the next president of the United Nations General Assembly. It is fitting that in this milestone 80th year of the General Assembly, leadership should fall to someone whose career has been defined by an unwavering commitment to multilateralism," Yang remarked.
Highlighting the pressing nature of current global issues, Yang noted Baerbock’s "pledge to serve as an honest broker, to listen, to build trust, to foster dialog across different divides, is precisely what this Assembly needs."
He added, "Our priorities align powerfully with the aspirations of our global community," and pledged his "full support" to her leadership.
In her acceptance speech, Baerbock vowed to represent all nations, stating, "my door will always be open for everyone better together."
She stated, "My first key objective will be to support member states to renew, to refocus and to make our organization fit for purpose, fit for the 21st century."
Baerbock’s second focus centers on advancing the "Pact for the Future."
"It is key to further strengthen the role of the General Assembly with regard to peace and security matters in close cooperation with the Security Council and the Peace Building Commission," she said. She also emphasized that her third priority "is a United Nations that embraces everyone."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the widespread global difficulties, warning that "mistrust and divisions are rife."
"Our institutions and structures still reflect the world of yesterday, not a vision of tomorrow. This is a moment for us to unite, to forge common solutions, and to take action to confront these challenges," Guterres stated.
Offering his "full support" to Baerbock, the UN chief praised her prior governmental and diplomatic expertise.
"And let us not forget the historic significance of her being only the fifth woman to be elected President of the General Assembly," he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment