Joe Jonas Reveals Why He 'South Park' Purity Ring Episode 'Hilarious'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Pop singer Joe Jonas "loved" the 'South Park' episode that mocked him for wearing a purity ring.

The 35-year-old pop star and his brothers, Nick and Kevin famously wore purity rings, which symbolized their commitment to wait and get intimate. However, Joe wasn't at all bothered when 'South Park' mocked him for wearing it during a 2009 episode of the show, reports co.

During an appearance on 'Josh Scherer's Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals' podcast, Joe said: "I think I was the only brother that loved it. Our skin was not as thick back then."

He thought the episode was "hilarious" and he doesn't have any bitterness towards the makers of the hit TV show.

He said: "I thought it was hilarious, because I watched 'South Park', and I was like, 'This is so funny, I know what they're doing, they make fun of everyone!'"

Joe and his brothers are now all able to watch the episode and laugh it off.

The pop star shared: "I think it's one of my favourite episodes. And later on, now, we just laugh. We love that. I think it's so great. Definitely a claim-to-fame for me."

The singer was married to Sophie Turner between 2019 and 2024, and he recently described the actress as an "incredible mom".

The singer has daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with Turner. He said that they've developed a "beautiful co-parenting relationship" since finalising their divorce.

Speaking to Jay Shetty during his 'On Purpose Live Tour', Joe had said: "I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."

The 'Cake by the Ocean' hitmaker wants his children to have strong female role models in their lives.