Sanofi Plans Buying Blueprint Medicines
(MENAFN) France-headquartered pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced on Monday its intention to acquire Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, in a transaction valued at USD9.1 billion.
The move aims to strengthen Sanofi’s position in the niche market of rare immune-related conditions.
Blueprint Medicines, known for its focus on systemic mastocytosis (SM)—a rare disorder characterized by an abnormal accumulation of mast cells—and other KIT-related conditions, has agreed to Sanofi’s acquisition proposal.
As per Sanofi’s statement, the deal involves a cash payment of USD129 per share, representing a roughly 27 percent premium over Blueprint’s most recent closing stock price of USD101.35.
According to Sanofi, “The acquisition includes a rare immunology disease medicine, Ayvakit/Ayvakyt (avapritinib), approved in the US and the EU, and a promising advanced and early-stage immunology pipeline.”
This suggests the transaction not only secures an approved drug but also a robust portfolio of investigational treatments.
Sanofi further noted, “Blueprint’s established presence among allergists, dermatologists, and immunologists is expected to enhance Sanofi’s growing immunology pipeline,” underlining the strategic benefit of integrating Blueprint’s professional network and expertise into its expanding research and development efforts.
The deal is projected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2025, contingent on obtaining regulatory clearances.
As part of the arrangement, Blueprint shareholders will also be granted a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR), which could yield additional payments of USD2 and USD4 per CVR if specified performance goals are met.
Blueprint currently markets the only approved therapy for SM and is also advancing a pipeline of next-generation medications aimed at SM and other immune-related conditions.
This acquisition marks a significant step for Sanofi in its pursuit of innovation and leadership in the rare disease treatment space.
