Indians Among Most Excited About AI's Growth Worldwide: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Indians are among the most excited people globally about the expanding role of Artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday life, according to a report on Tuesday.

The YouGov survey, based on across 17 markets, showed that Indians (30 per cent) stand out as the most excited about AI's growth. At least a quarter of respondents in India (27 per cent) also shared an optimistic outlook about AI.

In addition, Indians showed the highest engagement potential at 55 per cent, followed by UAE residents (51 per cent) and Indonesians (48 per cent).

Further, the survey showed that worldwide just 16 per cent of respondents feel optimistic about AI's future impact, while 7 per cent say they are excited.

Optimism was found strongest in Hong Kong, where 33 per cent expressed positive feelings about AI. UAE residents (21 per cent) are also among the most excited about AI's growth.

On the other hand, the survey revealed that global attitudes toward AI's expanding role in everyday life over the next decade lean more toward caution than optimism.

More than one-fifth of respondents worldwide (22 per cent) describe feeling 'cautious' about AI's rise.

But just 13 per cent of respondents in India expressed caution. In comparison, Indonesians (34 per cent), Polish (33 per cent), French (30 per cent), Singaporeans (27 per cent), and Spanish (26 per cent) are more cautious.

Meanwhile, 17 per cent of global respondents feel 'concerned,' with the highest levels reported in France (27 per cent), the US(26 per cent), and Great Britain (25 per cent). Comparatively, only 8 per cent of Indian respondents showed being 'concerned' over AI.

Regarding engagement with AI-generated influencers, about one in four respondents globally (23 per cent) are likely to interact with these virtual personalities.

In contrast, western markets such as Great Britain, Denmark, and the US (each at 11 per cent) exhibit the lowest likelihood of engaging with AI-generated influencers. Respondents from these countries are more inclined to say they are unlikely to engage with content featuring AI influencers.

The data is based on surveys of adults aged 18+ years in 17 markets with sample sizes varying between 501 and 2,003 for each market.