Russia Deliberately Targeting Rescuers Ukraine's Interior Minister
As reported by Ukrinform, Klymenko shared this information on Telegram .
“Russia is deliberately targeting those who save lives. In just one week - from May 26 to June 2 - SES rescuers came under enemy fire nearly a dozen times,” the statement reads.
According to Klymenko, emergency workers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were affected. Six fire and rescue units were damaged, along with six pieces of equipment.
“One of the most cynical attacks occurred this morning. In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, after kamikaze drones struck a fire station, the invaders targeted the rescuers a second time - hitting them as they evacuated the wounded,” Klymenko noted.
Two vehicles were damaged. Twelve rescuers were injured and are currently receiving medical and psychological assistance.
“This is not a coincidence. This is targeted terror against emergency services. This is a war crime. But even after such brutal attacks, our rescuers put their uniforms back on, repair their gear, and go back - to where someone might still be breathing under the rubble. They do not give up. Because they know that the work of a rescuer is a chance at life for others. Respect to everyone who stands guard over life every day,” Klymenko emphasized.Read also: Ukrainian rescuer s take part in Camp Green training in Poland
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled a fire and rescue unit in one of the frontline settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, injuring 12 rescuers.
