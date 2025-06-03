PO: Russia Likely Used North Korean Missiles In Kharkiv Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia may have used North Korean missiles to strike Kharkiv on the morning of June 2, and examinations will be conducted to confirm this.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As for the exact type of missiles that the enemy used to strike the Kyiv district of Kharkiv today, it is currently impossible to draw final conclusions due to the limited number of debris found at the scene. According to preliminary information, these are either North Korean KN-23 missiles or 9M723 missiles, which are part of the Iskander complex," the statement said.

Relevant expert studies will be appointed to confirm these data, and the results will be reported later, the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, Russian troops fired two ballistic missiles at Kharkiv .

