Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PO: Russia Likely Used North Korean Missiles In Kharkiv Strike

PO: Russia Likely Used North Korean Missiles In Kharkiv Strike


2025-06-03 02:26:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia may have used North Korean missiles to strike Kharkiv on the morning of June 2, and examinations will be conducted to confirm this.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As for the exact type of missiles that the enemy used to strike the Kyiv district of Kharkiv today, it is currently impossible to draw final conclusions due to the limited number of debris found at the scene. According to preliminary information, these are either North Korean KN-23 missiles or 9M723 missiles, which are part of the Iskander complex," the statement said.

Read also: Combined strike on Kharkiv , Chuhuiv: six casualties, destruction reported

Relevant expert studies will be appointed to confirm these data, and the results will be reported later, the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, Russian troops fired two ballistic missiles at Kharkiv .

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN03062025000193011044ID1109629302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search