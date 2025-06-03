PM Shmyhal Talks About Operation Pavutyna: Not Just Episode, It Can Happen Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the SSU's special operation“Pavutyna” was necessary to improve the security situation amid constant Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and the population.

He said this in an interview with France 24 TV channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"For us, it was a very targeted military operation. We have been proposing a complete ceasefire for two months now, and the Russians still do not agree. They continue to attack Ukraine every night, every day, there are constant missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure. So we have no choice - we must destroy their military potential and prevent them from doing so," emphasized Shmyhal.

According to him, Operation Pavutyna proves that innovation and new technologies play a crucial role in this war.

"Technology is now changing the battlefield. And I am convinced that Ukraine has many other ideas to improve this capability. So this is not just an episode, it can happen again. We continue to work hard. You can already see the results in the Black Sea, and we are freeing our airspace from Russian bombers," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine needs long-range missiles from its allies: "We need them to neutralize Russian logistics near the border with Ukraine. Russia is attacking Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions. The only way to stop them, deter them and save many lives is to have the means to neutralize their military logistics."

According to the Prime Minister, military weapons and the creation of joint ventures for their production will be the topics of negotiations with the French authorities.

"French weapons that have proven themselves on the battlefield will be one of the topics. We want to continue our cooperation on missile development and accelerate the creation of joint ventures for the production of military defense equipment. We will continue to do everything to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an unprecedented special operation, simultaneously hitting four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation. According to SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk, the drone strikes hit 41 aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160. In total, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hi .

