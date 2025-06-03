Naftogaz To Raise Over EUR 36M Loan From EBRD To Modernize Drilling Equipment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group will receive a EUR 36.4 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to modernize the drilling equipment of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC.

According to Ukrinform, Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook .

"Naftogaz Group is raising a EUR 36.4 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to modernize Ukrgasvydobuvannya's drilling equipment. The funds will be allocated for the purchase of new mobile drilling rigs to perform complex workovers," Koretskyi stated.

, Poland's ORLEN agree on strategic cooperatio

Koretskyi emphasized that upgrading this equipment will enable deeper drilling, improve the management of more complex wells, and accelerate the restoration of gas production at existing fields.

As previously reported, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC brought 24 new wells into operation between January and April 2025.