Naftogaz To Raise Over EUR 36M Loan From EBRD To Modernize Drilling Equipment
According to Ukrinform, Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook .
"Naftogaz Group is raising a EUR 36.4 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to modernize Ukrgasvydobuvannya's drilling equipment. The funds will be allocated for the purchase of new mobile drilling rigs to perform complex workovers," Koretskyi stated.Read also: Naftogaz , Poland's ORLEN agree on strategic cooperatio
Koretskyi emphasized that upgrading this equipment will enable deeper drilling, improve the management of more complex wells, and accelerate the restoration of gas production at existing fields.
As previously reported, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC brought 24 new wells into operation between January and April 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment