Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Announces New Defense Packages Following Vilnius Summit

2025-06-03 02:26:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during the Bucharest Nine summit, held today in Vilnius, decisions were made to allocate new aid packages for Ukraine.

The Head of State announced this to journalists following the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries summit, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, we agreed with our partners on several joint decisions that will strengthen our defense even more. I thank everyone for your willingness to help. There will be new packages, there will be new investments in Ukraine's weapons production, especially drones,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is capable of producing much more weaponry. At the same time, he noted, partners who invest in Ukraine's defense industry will gain priority access to replenishing their arsenals after the war.

Read also: Bucharest Nine, Nordic countries to continue support of Ukraine

As previously reported, the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries is taking place in Vilnius.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

