Ukraine, Russia Agree On All-For-All Swap For Two Categories Of Pows
This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to journalists following the talks, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"We agreed on the all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers aged 18 to 25, also all-for-all. We also agreed on the repatriation of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 perished soldiers," Umerov said.Read also: Umerov outlines outcomes of Ukraine-Russia talk
Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky noted that "new progress has been achieved today."
"This is the so-called 'all for all' formula. Today we agreed on two categories that will be subject to return to their Homeland. We agreed on the mechanisms. We have determined the tentative terms of this exchange and we have hard work ahead of us, because it will be necessary to do a lot of verification – not to lose anyone, not to forget anyone," he said.Read also: U.S. at UNSC: "Putin should take the deal" on an immediate unconditional ceasefire
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, June 2, the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place in Istanbul. The first meeting took place on May 16. Then, an agreement was reached on the exchange of prisoners in the "1,000 for 1,000" format.
Today, the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who had been deported to the Russian Federation, urging for their return.
