Next Round Of Talks With Russia Could Make Sense If They Imply Preparing Summit Of Leaders - MFA


2025-06-03 02:26:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next meetings of negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will make sense if they are held in the context of preparing for a summit of the two presidents.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhiy, who spoke at a press conference following the meeting of the delegations of the two countries in Istanbul on June 2, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We now need to look into the Russian document they handed us before being ready to consider the further process in detail quite quickly. We need to study how constructive, flexible this document and positions are in order to understand what the next aim is. We believe that further meetings make sense if they are held in the context of preparing for a summit of the leaders,” Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that in order for the Russian delegation to make specific decisions on the ceasefire and other key points of the negotiations, a decision by Russian leader Vladimir Putin is required.

Tykhyi emphasized that the Ukrainian side continues to insist on the basic principle – an unconditional and lasting ceasefire, which the Russian side has so far rejected.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Russia agreed during the talks in Istanbul on an "all-for-all " exchange of the two categories of prisoners of war.

