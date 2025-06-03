Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, Norwegian PM Discuss Continued Support For Ukraine


2025-06-03 02:26:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a meeting in Vilnius on Monday discussed continued support for Ukraine.

Zelensky reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

According to the head of state of Ukraine, the parties discussed strengthening air defense, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, the importance of continuing and intensifying pressure on Russia, including through sanctions.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine appreciates Norway's support, security and defense cooperation, and coordination of efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

Read also: Assistance to Ukraine to be key priority of upcoming NATO summit - Rutte

"We are closely exploring opportunities to do even more together across all areas. I thank the Prime Minister, the people of Norway, and everyone helping us protect lives," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius for the Bucharest Nine and Nordic summit.

Photo: President's Office

