Norway To Help Cover EUR 1B Worth Gas Deficit - Zelensky
The head of state stated this during a briefing on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"I met with the Prime Minister of Norway. We discussed issues that are important for Ukraine now. I received a positive signal from him. This is about gas, on whether we can count on the appropriate volume if we have a deficit in winter. Today I received support from Jonas," Zelensky said after a meeting in Vilnius with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.Read also: Zelensky, Norwegian PM discuss continued support for Ukraine
To a clarifying question from a journalist about the exact volume of the deficit, the President replied: "We agreed that we will look for opportunities to close any deficit, which may arise if everything is not restored (Ukrainian gas production infrastructure affected by Russian attacks - ed.), if we cannot fully provide our population with gas. And therefore there is an appropriate volume. We have found half, but we were missing another half. Let me put it this way, it's worth a billion euros."
Also, it was agreed that Norway would allocate additional funding for the production of drones in Ukraine, Zelensky added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky came to Vilnius for the Bucharest Nine and Nordic summit held on Monday, June 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment