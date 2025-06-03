Norway To Help Cover EUR 1B Worth Gas Deficit - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Norway would help the country cover gas deficit worth a billion euros.

The head of state stated this during a briefing on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I met with the Prime Minister of Norway. We discussed issues that are important for Ukraine now. I received a positive signal from him. This is about gas, on whether we can count on the appropriate volume if we have a deficit in winter. Today I received support from Jonas," Zelensky said after a meeting in Vilnius with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

To a clarifying question from a journalist about the exact volume of the deficit, the President replied: "We agreed that we will look for opportunities to close any deficit, which may arise if everything is not restored (Ukrainian gas production infrastructure affected by Russian attacks - ed.), if we cannot fully provide our population with gas. And therefore there is an appropriate volume. We have found half, but we were missing another half. Let me put it this way, it's worth a billion euros."

Also, it was agreed that Norway would allocate additional funding for the production of drones in Ukraine, Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky came to Vilnius for the Bucharest Nine and Nordic summit held on Monday, June 2.