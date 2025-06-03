Zelensky: Ukrainian Delegation To Discuss US Defense Deal Draft This Week
The head of state said this during a briefing, Ukrinform reports.
"Our team is planning to be in the United States and will raise these two issues that are very important to us: a free trade agreement, and (I discussed this with President Trump) I would very much like us to be able to conclude a strong defense agreement on the supply of appropriate weapons to Ukraine. We want to buy it. So this is a deal, these are not gifts. These are important things. And the relevant meetings will be held in the United States of America," Zelensky said.
He clarified that the talks should take place this week, but did not say in what format they would be held.
Updated...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment