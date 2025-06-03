Zelensky: Ukrainian Delegation To Discuss US Defense Deal Draft This Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that this week the Ukrainian delegation to the United States will discuss a draft defense agreement and a free trade agreement.

The head of state said this during a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

"Our team is planning to be in the United States and will raise these two issues that are very important to us: a free trade agreement, and (I discussed this with President Trump) I would very much like us to be able to conclude a strong defense agreement on the supply of appropriate weapons to Ukraine. We want to buy it. So this is a deal, these are not gifts. These are important things. And the relevant meetings will be held in the United States of America," Zelensky said.

He clarified that the talks should take place this week, but did not say in what format they would be held.

