Türkiye's FM Outlines Goals Of Istanbul Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The goals of today's meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are to assess the conditions and prospects for a ceasefire, discuss a prisoner exchange, and prepare for a meeting at the presidential level.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ahead of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"At our meeting, we aim to continue assessing both countries' conditions and perspectives regarding a ceasefire. At the same time, we strive to advance the process of exchanging prisoners of war. We also expect discussions on preparations for a meeting at the level of the learders," Fidan said.

The minister emphasized the value of holding regular meetings between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams.

"Our main expectation is that the meetings will be productive, that tangible progress will be made as soon as possible, and that a desired outcome will be reached," the Turkish minister said.

Fidan also underlined the importance of U.S. support for these negotiations.

"The trust both countries - with whom we share geography and have strong historical, cultural, economic, and political ties - place in Türkiye is extremely important to us. The discussions you hold here will shape our shared fate at both regional and global levels," the minister noted.

According to him, the current meeting is an opportunity to achieve concrete results that will bring peace closer.

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, İbrahim Kalın, is also taking part in the talks on the Turkish side.

Zelensky: Ukraine will insist on unconditional ceasefire in Istanbul

As Ukrinform reported, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is taking place in Istanbul on June 2. The talks began at 14:40 local time (identical to Kyiv time).