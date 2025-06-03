AFU Spox: Number Of Clashes In Zaporizhzhia Has Doubled

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders has more than doubled.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in an exclusive commentary to Ukrinform.

"For example, in May of this year, 659 enemy assaults were recorded in the south. In particular, fifty in the Kherson sector and 610 in the Zaporizhzhia sector. In April, 325 such attacks were recorded, including 49 in the Kherson sector and 276 in Zaporizhzhia. That is, the number of assault operations in Zaporizhzhia has more than doubled. The enemy has become more active," said Voloshyn.

According to him, the changes in the combat line were insignificant, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted maneuver defense, suppressing the enemy's attempts to break into Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy was losing more than 100-120 personnel daily.

"Assault actions are constantly taking place in the Novopavlivka sector. Every day there were 20 to 25 or even more attempts by the enemy to advance towards the administrative border of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. Most of all, the enemy tried to conduct these assault actions near the settlements of Novosilka, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Bahatyr," he noted.

Voloshyn emphasized that the most threatening situation is in the Novopavlivka sector, where Russians continue to conduct assault operations using motorcycles, buggies and ATVs.

"Over the past day, the enemy conducted 14 assault operations, including two assault operations in the Orikhivsk direction and 12 assault operations in the Novopavlivsk direction, in particular in the direction of Novosilka and Vilne Pole. The enemy used motorcycles in the direction of Vilne Pole. In addition, the enemy conducted nine air strikes in our south, using 21 guided aerial bombs. The strikes were aimed at Novoyakovlivka, Poltavka, Malynivka and Zaliznychne. The enemy used 92 unguided aerial missiles, launching two air strikes in the Kherson sector against Kozatske and Olhivka," said the spokesman.

According to him, the enemy launched a massive air strike on Kozatske, using 26 unguided air missiles, and 10 unguided missiles on Olhivka. They also used multiple rocket launchers in Zaliznychne and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia. "In addition, over the past day the enemy launched almost 600 kamikaze strikes with drones, more than 260 of them in Kherson region and more than 320 in Zaporizhzhia, and also used drones for dropping, in particular 388 drops, 311 of them in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy launched eight attacks with barrage munitions such as Lancet, Molniia and Privet-82. The enemy also made over 350 attacks, fired 40 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson regions," informed Voloshyn.

: Russian forces intensify armored assaults in Novopavlivka secto

He emphasized that over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed more than three dozen pieces of weapons and military equipment, including several pieces of armored vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported , 146 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders yesterday, June 1, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.