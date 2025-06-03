Russia Significantly Increases Drone, Missile Strikes On Southern Front Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the southern front, Russian forces significantly increased their drone and missile strikes in May, using 500 Shahed drones and 2,300 unguided aerial rockets.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South.

“In April, the enemy carried out 396 Shahed drone strikes on units and formations deployed in the south, as well as on settlements near the front line. In May, that number rose to 500 - 100 more strikes, a 15% increase. As for aerial strikes, particularly with unguided rockets, in April the enemy launched 1,750 of these rockets, and in May the number increased to over 2,300. For instance, in the Kherson direction, there were 94 such rockets in April, and 220 in May - more than double,” said Voloshyn.

He added that in April, 384 enemy guided aerial bombs (GABs) were used in the south, while in May the number increased to 450.

“In April, 14,862 FPV drones were recorded, while in May - already 18,250. That's a significant increase in drone usage, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia direction - nearly 11,000. That's a substantial number. You could say that every fourth or fifth drone used by the enemy in the Russian-Ukrainian war is used in the south,” emphasized the Spokesperson.

Additionally, Voloshyn reported that in April, 8,100 drop-capable drones were recorded, while in May their number was 9,360.

“As for the use of munitions during artillery shelling, in April the enemy used 36,750 rounds against the Defense Forces of Ukraine and settlements near the front line. In May, that number exceeded 41,000,” he noted.

The Spokesperson also stated that in April, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 2,886 invaders, while in May that number rose to 3,860.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 1 there were 146 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.