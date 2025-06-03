Russian Artillery Hits Kherson, Man Critically Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery at about 10:30 a.m., injuring a civilian.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 10:30, Russians fired artillery at Kherson. A man was injured in the enemy shelling . He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As Ukrinform reported, a 5-year-old boy was injured in Kherson as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district.