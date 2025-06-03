Russian Artillery Hits Kherson, Man Critically Wounded
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"At about 10:30, Russians fired artillery at Kherson. A man was injured in the enemy shelling . He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.
It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Read also: Fatalities, injuries reported as Russians attack Kherson region
As Ukrinform reported, a 5-year-old boy was injured in Kherson as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district.
