Conservative Nawrocki Winning Presidential Election In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Karol Nawrocki, the candidate from the right-wing conservative party Law and Justice and current head of the Institute of National Remembrance, is winning the Polish presidential election with 50.89% of the vote.

This is according to the Polish State Electoral Commission after processing 100% of the protocols from polling stations, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Nawrocki leads over Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski by 1.78%.

A total of 10.6 million Poles voted for Nawrocki, while over 10.2 million supported Trzaskowski, the candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition. The margin between the candidates is approximately 369,000 votes.

Voter turnout reached 71.6%.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, exit poll data announced immediately after polling stations closed showed a slight lead (0.6%) for Trzaskowski, who had already declared victory at his campaign headquarters.

The candidates have contrasting views regarding Ukraine's integration into Western institutions. Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO and is critical of EU accession, while Trzaskowski supports Ukraine's full membership in both organizations.

Nevertheless, both candidates emphasized during the campaign the need to firmly defend Poland's economic interests in relations with Ukraine. Nawrocki has also been critical of Kyiv regarding difficult chapters in shared Polish-Ukrainian history.

Photo: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz