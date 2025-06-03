Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,140 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition to manpower, Russian military losses include: 10,874 (+2) tanks, 22,663 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 28,575 (+48) artillery systems, 1,401 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,175 (+2) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 336 (+0) helicopters, 38,622 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,271 (+3) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 50,462 (+137) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,905 (+2) units of special equipment.
Figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian IFVs in Kupiansk sector
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) carried out a unique Spiderweb special operation, striking four Russian airfields - Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.
The operation resulted in damage to over 40 aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, and Tu-22M3s, with the estimated value of destroyed assets reaching $7 billion.
