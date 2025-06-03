Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,140 Over Past Day

2025-06-03 02:26:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to June 2, 2025, amount to approximately 989,700 personnel, with 1,140 personnel eliminated in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition to manpower, Russian military losses include: 10,874 (+2) tanks, 22,663 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 28,575 (+48) artillery systems, 1,401 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,175 (+2) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, 336 (+0) helicopters, 38,622 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,271 (+3) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 50,462 (+137) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,905 (+2) units of special equipment.

Figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian IFVs in Kupiansk sector

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) carried out a unique Spiderweb special operation, striking four Russian airfields - Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

The operation resulted in damage to over 40 aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, and Tu-22M3s, with the estimated value of destroyed assets reaching $7 billion.

