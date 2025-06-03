Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fatalities, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Kherson Region

2025-06-03 02:26:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, three people were killed and 19 wounded as a result of Russian aggression within the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, multiple settlement in the region experienced enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and air strikes throughout the past day.

As a result of the attacks, three apartment buildings and seven private houses were damaged, along with gas pipelines, a service station, warehouse facilities, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles.

Prokudin emphasized that due to Russian aggression, three people died and 19 were wounded, including two children.

During a nighttime drone attack, the air defense forces in Kherson shot down one Russian Shahed-131/136 drone, the regional governor added.

Read also: Kharkiv under drone, missile attac

According to earlier reports, in the early hours of June 2, a 40-year-old man was killed in Kherson as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

