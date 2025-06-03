Fatalities, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Kherson Region
This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
According to him, multiple settlement in the region experienced enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and air strikes throughout the past day.
As a result of the attacks, three apartment buildings and seven private houses were damaged, along with gas pipelines, a service station, warehouse facilities, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles.
Prokudin emphasized that due to Russian aggression, three people died and 19 were wounded, including two children.
During a nighttime drone attack, the air defense forces in Kherson shot down one Russian Shahed-131/136 drone, the regional governor added.Read also: Kharkiv under drone, missile attac
According to earlier reports, in the early hours of June 2, a 40-year-old man was killed in Kherson as a result of Russian artillery shelling.
