War Update: 146 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Sunday, June 1, a total of 146 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders, with the most engagements occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , providing operational information as of 8:00 on Monday, June 2, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 146 combat clashes were recorded throughout the previous day,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, yesterday, the enemy launched five missile strikes and 66 air strikes on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using eight missiles and 115 guided bombs. Additionally, there were 5,854 shelling attacks, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and the enemy deployed 3,634 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Borova and Veterinarne in Kharkiv region; Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Volodymyrivka, and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivske and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 13 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two UAV command points, seven artillery units, and one enemy electronic warfare station.

In the Kharkiv sector, three clashes occurred near the settlements of Fyholivka, Hlyboke, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, ten enemy attacks were recorded; Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Ukrainian border guardstwo Russian IFVs in Kupiansk sector

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 20 attacks, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub, and Yampil.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions eight times near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and toward Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy assaults near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, eleven attacks occurred near Toretsk and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders halted 47 enemy attacks near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy assaults near Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector, near Stepove, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful attacks.

In the Kursk sector, 19 clashes were recorded; the enemy conducted 215 artillery shellings, including six from MLRS, 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors, no clashes were recorded yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings formation were spotted.

National Guard soldiersthree Russian electronic warfare systems in Pokrovsk sector

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to June 2, 2025, amount to approximately 989,700 personnel, with 1,140 personnel eliminated in the past 24 hours.