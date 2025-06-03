Ukrainian Delegation Arrives In Istanbul For Talks With Russia
This was reported to journalists by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul. The meeting is scheduled for this afternoon,” Tykhyi said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the meeting of the delegations is scheduled for 13:00 at the Chiragan Palace.
Read also: Zelensky forms delegation for peace talks with Russia in Istanbul
President Volodymyr Zelensky had formed a delegation to participate in the negotiation process with Ukraine's international partners and representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov.
On Sunday, the President held a meeting dedicated to the upcoming talks of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.
