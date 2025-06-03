Ukraine Updates Assessment Of Mission Targeting Russian Bombers
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, Ukrinform saw.
"At least 13 Russian warplanes were destroyed, and even more were damaged," Kovalenko noted.Read also: SBU set up coordination HQ for mission against Russian bombers right next to FSB office - Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation codenamed "Spiderweb", attacking four Russian airfields hosting strategic bombers, using swarms of drones launched from trucks parked close to the attack sites by oblivious drivers.
According to a source in the agency responsible for the operation, more than 40 aircraft were hit, including such models as A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3. It is believed that the damage incurred by the Russian aerospace force is estimated at nearly $7 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment