Ukraine Updates Assessment Of Mission Targeting Russian Bombers

2025-06-03 02:25:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an audacious operation by the Security Service of Ukraine conducted on Russian soil, thousands of kilometers behind the frontlines, at least 13 Russian warplanes were destroyed and more were damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, Ukrinform saw.

"At least 13 Russian warplanes were destroyed, and even more were damaged," Kovalenko noted.

Read also: SBU set up coordination HQ for mission against Russian bombers right next to FSB office - Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation codenamed "Spiderweb", attacking four Russian airfields hosting strategic bombers, using swarms of drones launched from trucks parked close to the attack sites by oblivious drivers.

According to a source in the agency responsible for the operation, more than 40 aircraft were hit, including such models as A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3. It is believed that the damage incurred by the Russian aerospace force is estimated at nearly $7 billion.

