Turkey Becoming One Of Main Centers Of Peace Diplomacy - Erdogan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkey is becoming one of the main centers of diplomacy for peace as the country has a desire to bring together the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia for talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this following the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports referring to TRT Haber .

“It was a truly wonderful meeting. As a result of the previous meeting, a 1,000 for 1,000 POW exchange took place, this time these exchanges exceeded a thousand, and the bodies of the dead will also be repatriated by both Russia and Ukraine... This proves how important these meetings in Istanbul are. We are very proud of this,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish President emphasized that Turkey is now becoming the main center of diplomacy to achieve peace.

“My greatest wish for both sides is to bring together Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul or Ankara. And even to receive Mr. Trump here. If they agree, I would like to be with them at this meeting and thus turn Istanbul into a center of peace. We will make efforts towards such an initiative after this last meeting,” Erdogan said.

According to the president, the meeting in Istanbul confirmed the principled policy of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war with a just peace.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2.