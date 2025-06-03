Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Suffers Over 990,000 Casualties Since War-Start


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualty toll in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion has climbed to 990,800, with 1,100 Russian soldiers killed or wounded and 12 warplanes destroyed in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army also lost 10,881 tanks (+7 over the past day), 22,671 armored fighting vehicles (+8), 28,623 artillery systems (+48), 1,402 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,176 air defense systems (+1), 384 aircraft (+12), 336 helicopters, 38,748 operational and tactical-level UAVs (+126), 3,271 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 50,607 vehicles and fuel tankers (+145), and 3,905 units of specialized equipment.



 Read also: Ukraine's MoD greenlights use of 130 new models of weaponry, equipment in May

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 2, as of 22:00 Kyiv time, 117 combat clashes have been recorded along the Ukrainian front lines.

