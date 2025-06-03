403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Considers Response as Trump Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Hike
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum convened a meeting with her top economic advisers on Monday to review the implications of new U.S. tariff hikes proposed by President Donald Trump. The proposed measure, set to take effect Wednesday, would see duties on steel and aluminum imports doubled to 50 percent.
During her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s government is closely monitoring developments and will issue further updates once Washington provides more clarity on the policy shift. The government will wait for more information on Trump’s announcement before issuing an official response, she stated.
Efforts to shield Mexico’s exports from these aggressive trade measures have been ongoing since March, with high-level negotiations underway between both governments. Sheinbaum has reiterated on multiple occasions that Mexico is actively seeking preferential trade status to prevent domestic industries from being hit by the steep tariffs.
The sudden escalation in U.S. trade policy poses a fresh challenge for Mexico’s manufacturing sector, particularly its steel and aluminum producers, which are heavily reliant on exports to the American market.
During her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s government is closely monitoring developments and will issue further updates once Washington provides more clarity on the policy shift. The government will wait for more information on Trump’s announcement before issuing an official response, she stated.
Efforts to shield Mexico’s exports from these aggressive trade measures have been ongoing since March, with high-level negotiations underway between both governments. Sheinbaum has reiterated on multiple occasions that Mexico is actively seeking preferential trade status to prevent domestic industries from being hit by the steep tariffs.
The sudden escalation in U.S. trade policy poses a fresh challenge for Mexico’s manufacturing sector, particularly its steel and aluminum producers, which are heavily reliant on exports to the American market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment