Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mexico Considers Response as Trump Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Hike

Mexico Considers Response as Trump Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Hike


2025-06-03 02:21:17
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum convened a meeting with her top economic advisers on Monday to review the implications of new U.S. tariff hikes proposed by President Donald Trump. The proposed measure, set to take effect Wednesday, would see duties on steel and aluminum imports doubled to 50 percent.

During her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s government is closely monitoring developments and will issue further updates once Washington provides more clarity on the policy shift. The government will wait for more information on Trump’s announcement before issuing an official response, she stated.

Efforts to shield Mexico’s exports from these aggressive trade measures have been ongoing since March, with high-level negotiations underway between both governments. Sheinbaum has reiterated on multiple occasions that Mexico is actively seeking preferential trade status to prevent domestic industries from being hit by the steep tariffs.

The sudden escalation in U.S. trade policy poses a fresh challenge for Mexico’s manufacturing sector, particularly its steel and aluminum producers, which are heavily reliant on exports to the American market.

MENAFN03062025000045017169ID1109629232

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search