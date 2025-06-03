403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan’s Rice Prices Dip for First Time in Weeks
(MENAFN) For the first time in three weeks, rice prices in Japan have declined following the government's decision to release stored reserves, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported.
Data from the ministry revealed that the average cost of rice available at roughly 1,000 supermarkets across the country settled at 4,260 yen (approximately 29.76 USD) per 5 kilograms, including tax. This figure marks a decrease of 25 yen compared to the previous week, a change attributed to the influx of government-stockpiled rice hitting retail shelves.
Despite this dip, the current price remains nearly twice as high as it was during the same timeframe last year.
In an effort to curb the soaring prices, Japan’s government auctioned off 310,000 tons of reserved rice between March and April.
Data from the ministry revealed that the average cost of rice available at roughly 1,000 supermarkets across the country settled at 4,260 yen (approximately 29.76 USD) per 5 kilograms, including tax. This figure marks a decrease of 25 yen compared to the previous week, a change attributed to the influx of government-stockpiled rice hitting retail shelves.
Despite this dip, the current price remains nearly twice as high as it was during the same timeframe last year.
In an effort to curb the soaring prices, Japan’s government auctioned off 310,000 tons of reserved rice between March and April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment