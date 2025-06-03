Thunes Expands Its Direct Global Network Into Denmark, Norway And Sweden

Members of Thunes' proprietary Network can now make direct payments to bank accounts in the Nordic region, at speed, bypassing legacy rails.

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the further expansion of its Direct Global Network with the launch of direct Pay-to-Bank services in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. This broadens Thunes' reach into the Nordic region, empowering Members of the Thunes Direct Global Network with faster cross-border payments solutions for both consumer and business transactions.

The expansion includes the opening of new direct corridors, supporting payouts in Danish Krone (DKK), Norwegian Krone (NOK), and Swedish Krona (SEK). Thunes' proprietary Network expansion will give access to its Members to the Nordic region, whose exports volumes amounted to over USD 600 billion in 2024, and inbound remittance accounted for over USD 5.4 billion in 2023 according to the world bank .

Built on a robust API integration the service leverages Thunes SmartX Treasury system and Fortress Compliance platform to provide Members with enhanced speed, control, visibility, protection and cost efficiency for their cross-border payments.

Aik Boon Tan , Chief Network Officer at Thunes, said: "This expansion marks a significant development for Thunes and our Members, reinforcing our commitment to delivering seamless and reliable real-time cross-border payments globally. By extending our proprietary Direct Global Network into the Nordic region, we are offering a modern alternative to legacy systems, ensuring that payments to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden are executed with the highest levels of speed, security, and operational efficiency."

Chloé Mayenobe , President and COO at Thunes, added: "Launching direct bank payout capabilities in the Nordics supercharges our proprietary Network's reach and unlocks unmatched value for all our Members. By establishing real-time payout corridors in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, we're empowering businesses and individuals with faster, more transparent and cost-efficient transactions. This expansion represents a strategic milestone in our journey to connect every corner of the globe, reinforcing our promise to deliver cutting-edge, reliable global payment solutions."

With this expansion, Thunes delivers an even more robust Direct Global Network that enables seamless bank payouts across the Nordics, meeting the growing demand for real-time, cross-border payment solutions in a dynamically evolving region.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai.

For more information, visit:

