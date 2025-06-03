HSBC UK Private Banking Partners With Addepar To Provide Brand-New Client Reporting Experience

Addepar (PRNewsfoto/Addepar)

HSBC UK Logo

LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC UK Private Banking is the first major UK bank to adopt Addepar's leading software platform designed specifically for wealth managers. This follows adoption in the US Private Bank, with rollout in the Channel Islands and Luxembourg to come later this year.

HSBC UK Private Banking serves domestic and international ultra and high net worth clients, as well as family offices. As one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world, HSBC is committed to delivering superior client experience powered by leading digital solutions.

The Addepar platform provides an enhanced client reporting experience, with complex aspects such as alternatives and account aggregation. Relationship managers and investment advisers can provide clients with bespoke, comprehensive performance data and insights on their investments with just a few clicks.

Additionally, the platform can also aggregate performance for clients who hold investments with other wealth managers, meaning clients can see a full picture of their entire investment portfolio.

Charles Boulton, Head of Private Banking, HSBC UK, said: "We're delighted to be adopting Addepar's wealth management software platform. Providing real-time, tailored client reporting across all asset types is essential to our clients.

Addepar's platform will mean that our clients have the best possible insights at their fingertips to manage an increasingly complex financial landscape. Being able to present a client's entire portfolio to them so they have a holistic view of their wealth across multiple currencies and multiple wealth managers will be a big step forward for us."

James Thomson, Head of Investment Counselling, HSBC UK Private Banking, said: "As a leader in the alternatives space, with more and more private banking clients wanting to have a proportion of their portfolio in this asset class, Addepar's advanced alternatives reporting capabilities was an important selling point.

Our new reporting capabilities will mean our investment advisors can deliver deeper insights and greater transparency to our clients in a more efficient way, meaning they can spend more time on what matters most: providing our clients with high quality advice supported by robust analytics."

Eric Poirier, CEO of Addepar said: "Addepar exists to bring greater transparency, connectivity, and intelligence to the global investment ecosystem. HSBC UK Private Banking's adoption of our platform reflects exactly that kind of forward-thinking leadership-embracing a solution designed to empower investors, advisers and their clients with a complete and timely data-driven perspective to confidently navigate complexity with actionable insights. As our first major UK bank partner, HSBC is redefining what it means to lead with data and deliver truly differentiated client experiences."

About HSBC UK:

HSBC UK serves over 15 million active customers across the UK, supported by 23,900 colleagues. HSBC UK offers a complete range of retail banking and wealth management to personal and private banking customers, as well as commercial banking for small to medium businesses and large corporates. HSBC UK is a ring-fenced bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 58 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,017bn at 31 December 2024, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About HSBC Global Private Banking

HSBC Global Private Banking helps clients manage, grow and preserve their wealth for generations to come. Its network of global experts helps clients access investment opportunities around the world, plan for the future with wealth and succession planning, manage their portfolio with tailored solutions, and find the right support for their philanthropy.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 50 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $7 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Edinburgh, Pune and Dubai.

SOURCE Addepar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED