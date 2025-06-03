SATO Corporation Signs A EUR 150 Million Unsecured Term Loan Facility With OP Corporate Bank
SATO Corporation has signed a EUR 150 million sustainability linked loan facility with OP Corporate Bank plc. The facility is unsecured and has a tenor of four years with one-year extension option.
The loan will be used for the refinancing of the company's existing indebtedness as well as for its general financing needs. The loan margin is linked to SATO's key sustainability targets.
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku. SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.
SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary.
