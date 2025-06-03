AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2025
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|472,683
|482,457
|-2.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|108,330
|105,856
|2.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|313,348
|328,949
|-4.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|51,005
|47,652
|7.0%
|Cargo Units
|22,605
|28,202
|-19.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,377
|3,700
|-35.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|16,808
|20,986
|-19.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,420
|3,516
|-2.7%
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,482
|68,729
|-4.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,389
|4,590
|-4.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|58,578
|62,002
|-5.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,515
|2,137
|17.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes.
OTHER EVENTS
In May, AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika. The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachment
-
2025 05 ENG
