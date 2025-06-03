Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2025


2025-06-03 02:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In May 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 472,683 passengers, which is a 2.0% decrease compared to May 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.8% to 22,605 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 65,482 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for May 2025 were the following:

May 2025 May 2024 Change
Passengers 472,683 482,457 -2.0%
Finland - Sweden 108,330 105,856 2.3%
Estonia - Finland 313,348 328,949 -4.7%
Estonia - Sweden 51,005 47,652 7.0%
Cargo Units 22,605 28,202 -19.8%
Finland - Sweden 2,377 3,700 -35.8%
Estonia - Finland 16,808 20,986 -19.9%
Estonia - Sweden 3,420 3,516 -2.7%
Passenger Vehicles 65,482 68,729 -4.7%
Finland - Sweden 4,389 4,590 -4.4%
Estonia - Finland 58,578 62,002 -5.5%
Estonia - Sweden 2,515 2,137 17.7%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes.

OTHER EVENTS
In May, AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika. The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment

  • 2025 05 ENG

MENAFN03062025004107003653ID1109629200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search