AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In May 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 472,683 passengers, which is a 2.0% decrease compared to May 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.8% to 22,605 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 65,482 units compared to the same period a year ago. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for May 2025 were the following:

May 2025 May 2024 Change Passengers 472,683 482,457 -2.0% Finland - Sweden 108,330 105,856 2.3% Estonia - Finland 313,348 328,949 -4.7% Estonia - Sweden 51,005 47,652 7.0% Cargo Units 22,605 28,202 -19.8% Finland - Sweden 2,377 3,700 -35.8% Estonia - Finland 16,808 20,986 -19.9% Estonia - Sweden 3,420 3,516 -2.7% Passenger Vehicles 65,482 68,729 -4.7% Finland - Sweden 4,389 4,590 -4.4% Estonia - Finland 58,578 62,002 -5.5% Estonia - Sweden 2,515 2,137 17.7%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The May Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes.

OTHER EVENTS

In May, AS Tallink Grupp and the Algerian state-owned enterprise Madar Maritime Company EPE / SPA signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Romantika. The cruise ferry Romantika was chartered out with a technical crew for 9 months from 31 May 2025, with an option to extend the agreement by 6+6 months upon its expiration.





