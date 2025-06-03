New Integrated Mindset Program Combines Proven Performance Gains With 24/7 AI Coach Support

MindZen(xv) - decluttering for improved performance and well-being

First of its kind, mindset training program combining research-based performance and wellbeing tools with 24/7 support from a trained AI coach is launched.

- Mel Otto

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australian innovation firm XVenture has unveiled MindZen(xv) - the first mindset training program of its kind, combining research-backed performance and wellbeing outcomes with 24/7 support from a trained AI coach.

Developed by renowned behavioural scientist and leadership advisor Dr. Mike Conway, MindZen(xv) responds to a dual challenge faced by modern businesses: how to drive sustained high performance while genuinely supporting employee wellbeing.

The 8-week, self-paced program is backed by research conducted across two global organisations (ASM Global and Nestle), which showed a 10% improvement in productivity - equivalent to 4 extra hours per person, per week - alongside greater mental clarity, focus, and resilience.

What sets MindZen(xv) apart is its integration of an AI coach trained exclusively on the program's proprietary content and methodology. This AI support tool provides real-time guidance, reflection prompts, and mindset tips - available to participants 24/7 as they progress through the program.

“This is a practical, results-driven solution to two of the biggest issues facing organisations today,” said Dr. Conway.“With MindZen(xv), we've combined rigorous research with the accessibility of a trained AI coach to fast-track real change - not just learning.”

Ecostore's Chief Financial Officer, Mel Otto echoed the program's impact:

“Growth mindset training isn't a feel-good initiative - it's a practical, ROI-aligned investment. Since completing MindZen(xv), I feel more motivated and better equipped to manage high-stress situations.”

Key Features of the MindZen(xv) program:

.Proven performance uplift from independent research

.8-week, low-lift structure requiring just 20–30 minutes per week

.24/7 MindZen(xv) Trained AI Coach, supporting habit formation and mindset shifts

.Perfect for SME, and designed for scale, with enterprise-ready access for teams and organisations

The evidence base for mindset training in two global organisations

