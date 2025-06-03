Qatar, EU Discuss Efforts For Stability In Horn Of Africa

Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, H E Annette Weber, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments and international efforts to support stability in the Horn of Africa.

