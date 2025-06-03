Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, EU Discuss Efforts For Stability In Horn Of Africa

Qatar, EU Discuss Efforts For Stability In Horn Of Africa


2025-06-03 02:10:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, H E Annette Weber, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments and international efforts to support stability in the Horn of Africa.

MENAFN03062025000063011010ID1109629175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search