New Group Of Experts Sworn In At Ministry Of Justice, Officially Enrolled In Certified Roster

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A new group of experts was sworn in yesterday to be registered in the Ministry of Justice's (MoJ) roster of certified experts, officially recognised before the judicial authorities in Qatar, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (16) of 2017 regulating expert affairs.

The newly inducted 17 experts represent a wide spectrum of specialisations, spanning accounting expertise, real estate valuation, mechanical and electrical engineering, information systems security and cybersecurity, interior design and decoration, as well as academic expertise. The group also encompassed newly introduced high-specialty domains, most notably camel expertise.

To mark the occasion, Director of the Experts Department at MoJ, Abdullah Bushahab Al Marri, congratulated the experts on taking the legal oath and underscored the importance of their role as judicial assistants and one of the key pillars of prompt justice. He emphasized their legal responsibility to uncover evidence related to the technical aspects of various cases, as well as the pivotal role expert reports perform in accelerating the issuance of judicial rulings and expediting case resolution.

Al Marri further noted that MoJ remains committed to bolstering the capabilities of national experts and equipping them with expertise that aligns with the comprehensive progression the nation continues to witness across all fields.

He also highlighted the importance of providing a conducive environment to establish an integrated national system of Qatari expertise.

